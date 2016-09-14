Following unrest in the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border over sharing of Cauvery water, supply of few vegetables to the Koyambedu wholesale market in city has been partially hit on Tuesday.

Though the protests have not had any major impact on the supply so far, wholesale traders pointed out that price of few vegetables like tomato, beans, carrots and cauliflower has gone up by five per cent.

S. Chandran, president, Koyambedu Licensed Vegetable Merchants Association said the market gets vegetables from Krishnagiri, Hosur and Malur. Only few vehicles have been diverted to other places.

But it is compensated by produce from other States such as Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra and other parts of Tamil Nadu.

Vehicles diverted

Wholesale traders said that 10 per cent of trucks bound to city with Karnataka vehicle registration numbers were being diverted to Tirupati and Kerala.

According to P. Sukumar, joint secretary of Koyambedu Fruits, Flowers and Vegetables Market Merchants Association, the market gets 80-90 truck loads of vegetables daily.

This has reduced to 70 trucks on Tuesday. Produce from Karnataka contributes to 30 per cent of the total supply to Koyambedu market.

However, if the same situation continues for few more days, the prices may further escalate, traders added.