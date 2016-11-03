‘VCK not gravitating towards DMK’

Thirumavalavan says support to Congress in Puducherry by-poll not a sign of realignment

: Viduthalai Chiruthaikal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan on Wednesday explained that his party’s support to the Congress in the by-election to the Nellithope constituency in Puducherry could not be construed as a move to switching over to the Congress-DMK camp.

The VCK, a principal architect of the People’s Welfare Front (PWF), had no intention to disband or dilute the alliance.

“In the general election, we worked against the Congress-DMK alliance. Now, the Congress is ruling the State and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy is contesting from the constituency. He wrote a letter to us seeking our support and our State unit decided in his favour to keep the communal forces at a bay. But we kept the partners of the PWF informed,” Mr. Thirumavalavan told The Hindu .

He said the political climate of Puducherry was completely different from what existed in Tamil Nadu and the constituents of the PWF had chalked out their political agenda depending on the existing conditions.

“The by-poll is not going to change the government in Puducherry. In a bipolar contest between the AIADMK and the Congress, we are supporting Mr. Narayanasamy’s candidature and it will not affect our relationship with the Left parties and other partners,” Mr. Thirumavalavan reiterated. He said it was just assumption that the VCK was moving close to the DMK and was keen to become a part of the alliance led by the latter in Tamil Nadu. “Elections to the Lok Sabha are almost three years away and the question of forming an alliance does not arise now,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said the VCK had decided to participate in the all party meeting convened by the DMK since the farmers associations affiliated to the CPI and CPI(M) took part in an earlier meet held at Anna Arivalayam.

“When it comes to vital issue like the Cauvery Water Dispute, we do not like electoral politics coming in the way of our support to anyone fighting for Tamil Nadu’s rights. We, however, stayed away from the meeting since other partners of the PWF decided against it,” he said.

CPI (M) clarifies

CPI(M) state secretary G. Ramakrishnan said though it was wrong on the part of the VCK to support the Congress in the Nellithope by-election, it would not strain the relationship with the alliance partner.

“Since the Nellithope by-election is also being held on November 19, the same day as in three constituencies in Tamil Nadu, we thought supporting the Congress will not be right. Any way, none of our alliance partners has a great stake in the constituency. We are too weak to decide the outcome of the elections,” he said.