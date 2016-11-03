The Madras University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) has planned to protest against ‘brokering by a group of professors with the connivance of some University authorities’ to affiliate colleges on Thursday.

According to MUTA members, in the last week alone 50 inspection committees and an ad hoc sub-committee were formed to inspect colleges. A member said allegations of bribery had surfaced in its wake.

MUTA members say non-appointment of a Vice-Chancellor had led to the University setting up ad hoc committees. The former VC R. Thandavan demitted office in January this year.

The sub-committee for recognition, affiliation and inspection comprises five persons. The convenor is R. Jaganathan, head of Geography department; and members Rajendra Ratnoo, Director of Collegiate Education; Principal of DG Vaishnav College M. Venkatramanan, Principal of Thiruthangal College S. Murugesan and trustee of RVS Education Trust U. Vishal Kumar. Last week, following an allegation that a professor in one of the inspection sub-committees had demanded money from the management of an autonomous women’s college in the city, the Higher Education Department officials informed the University authorities to keep the professor out of the committee. University Registrar David P. Jawahar, who constituted the committee, said all Syndicate sub-committees are appointed by the VC. “The committees can give only recommendations and only the Syndicate has the power to approve them” he said.

As for the allegation, he said though he had been informed about ‘inappropriate behaviour by a professor’ there had been no written complaint. “If anyone can give a written complaint then action will be taken,” he added.