Vandalur Zoo to keep it cool this summer

It has been almost a decade since the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, famously known as Vandalur zoo, has had to endure such a hot summer. This year promises to be the hottest in a long while, thanks to Cyclone Vardah and the zoo was one of the worst-affected ecological zones in the cyclone.

Over 15,000 trees were uprooted in the cyclone with damage caused also to the animal enclosures, buildings and visitor amenities. The lost greenery is proving to be disastrous for the animals with reports emerging that the zoo premises’ overall temperature has increased this month, compared to the previous years.

Authorities acknowledged that the zoo premises suffered maximum damage, but in the three months since Cyclone Vardah, they have cleared the broken branches and repaired the animal enclosures.

Forest Department officials said that the re-plantation will take place in full swing only after the monsoon season. But they assured that efforts will be taken up as part of summer management activities.

As the mercury rises, animals refuse to come out of their spaces. Meanwhile, officials at the Vandalur zoo were taking measures to help the animals beat the heat. With the commencement of the summer vacation, the zoo is expected to see a huge increase in footfalls, the officials said, adding that they would leave no stone unturned to ensure that the general public and the animals do not suffer.

Gunny bags have been placed atop the animal enclosures and water is being sprayed twice a day to ‘cool’ the animal enclosures. Zoo authorities said animals usually consume less food in summer and tend to lose weight too. Also, in the absence of a thermal comfort zone, there were many chances of them suffering from dehydration, heat stroke and rashes. Most of the animals were given adequate care and protection and cool food items have been included in their diet plans, they said.

Usually elephants love playing in water and also their body needs to get a shower. Keeping that in mind, workers provide shower bath for the elephants here at peak time (from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.) and food is offered to them at 4.30 p.m., when the visitors are allowed inside.

Monkeys are being given watermelons, cucumber, lassi and honey. Sloth bear, Himalayan black bear and other animals are also being given melons. Everyday at noon, the bears have their favourite: honey.

The zoo authorities have also ensured that adequate number of doctors were present to handle health-related issues of the animals.

A zoo worker added, “At present, we are regularly filling the tanks inside enclosures with water. These measures are helping to keep the area cool. Once the full-fledged activities start, animals will start feeling better.” Drinking water and toilet facilities are better now for the visitors,” he said.

Deforestation drive

“We are planning to replant native and tropical dry deciduous trees including vilvam (Aegle marmelos), vellai kadambu (Anthocephalus cadamba), mantharai (Bauhinia purpurea), punnai (Calophyllum inophyllum) and puvarasu (Thespesia populnea),” another forest official said.

“We have requested for additional funds for the summer management activities as the temperature is going to soar in the next two months. Being a prime attraction, Vandalur zoo is one of the very few existing ecological zones in the city. Hope everything takes place in a streamlined manner,” the official added.