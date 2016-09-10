Better choice:The new site earmarked for the bus terminus on the GST Road in Vandalur. —Photo: M. Karunakaran

Farmers cultivating vegetables and pulses in over 62 acres of fertile ‘nanjai’ land in Vandalur can finally heave a sigh of relief with the State government beginning work on a satellite bus terminus at Kilambakkam village, a few kilometres away from their lands.

The fertile farm lands, abutting the Outer Ring Road, were among the sites the State government had originally considered for the satellite bus terminus project. With the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) recently commencing work on the project — that was mooted over a decade ago, but for which a site was never chosen — all speculation about the government taking over farmlands and land belonging to temples, among other locations, as possible sites have now been put to rest.

Sources with the Area Development Unit at the planning agency said the site in Kilambakkam, coming under Urapakkam village panchayat in Kancheepuram district and measuring over 88 acres, was ideal for the project. The site has been the venue of political rallies, including a public meeting by Narendra Modi when he was the Prime Ministerial candidate, in February 2014.

The project, once executed, is bound to significantly reduce congestion on Grand Southern Trunk Road, especially at Peerkankaranai, which has been a makeshift terminus since 2010.

“It has always been an important project for the government and once completed, will bring relief to GST Road that witnesses traffic gridlocks between Tambaram and Guduvanchery everyday,” CMDA sources said.

An estimated 6,000 buses pass through the stretch in one direction, apart from commercial vehicles, heavy duty containers and cars.

There was very little scope for widening GST Road owing to industries, institutions and forest land on the eastern side and the railway lines on the west and hence the satellite bus terminus project would be a boon to motorists, officials said, adding that project details would emerge next week.