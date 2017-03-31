Vandalism returns to Schmidt memorial

If you are going down to Elliot’s beach, do stop to admire the landmark Schmidt’s memorial – but from a distance. Get closer, and you are in for a monumental heartbreak. The structure, which was restored at great effort and cost just a few years ago, is being defaced and dismantled bit by bit. The picket gate in the fence around is gone, one gatepost has been pulled out and propped against the base of the memorial for easy climbing. Most of the ornamental heads on the railing stakes are missing, as is one of the lamp posts. The three lamp posts still standing look forlorn and no one knows where the focus lamps they carried on their heads have gone. Of the 2000 plants that decorated the area around the structure, only a few survive. The most disgusting part of the damage is what you see on the walls: love-notes written in charcoal — on the base, inner-and-outer walls of the pillars and the seemingly unreachable crown of the arch.

The historic Kaj Erik Gjølstad Schmidt, born in Denmark in 1901, joined East Asiatic Company in 1921, came to Madras in 1929. On December 30, 1930, Schmidt and four co-workers went bathing to Elliot’s Beach. Noticing three swimmers “fighting the waves”, they jumped in to rescue them. In that attempt, Schmidt lost his life. His body was later recovered by fishermen. On November 29, 1931, a report in The Hindu said: This morning at the Elliot Beach witnessed the ceremony of unveiling the memorial built out of public subscription in honour of a young Dane by name Kaj Schmidt who drowned last year in helping to save the lives of three Europeans, of whom two were ladies.”

Rev. K Heiberg who unveiled it said, “We... dedicate it [the memorial] in order that we should dedicate ourselves ‘not to look each of us to his own things, but each of us also to the things of others.” Heiberg praised CWE Cotton who “took great interest in the building of the memorial.” Rao Bahadur Krishna Rao Bhonsle said the citizens of Madras had done their duty in a humble way towards this saviour whose heroism was more praiseworthy than that of a conqueror. “Kaj Schmidt was a true scout and he died a scout.”

A couple of years ago, the memorial, which was crumbling, was given a face-lift with the efforts of a group of concerned locals. At their request, for the first time in GCC history, the Mayor allocated a huge amount for the repairs. Archaeologist Satyamurthy was consulted on the project, and IIT-M prepared a restoration report. The work was done by temple-restoration expert K. Rajendran and his six-member team. While marking the completion of the project, Satyamurthy explained that the memorial was a brick-and-mortar construction, with trellis (wall of holes) work to prevent it from collapsing in a storm. “We have now used lime and stone for the lattice-window and sun-shades. The platform and roof are paved with granite slabs. The edifice was built without a stone foundation. A crack ran from the top to the base of the structure, and this was filled. It’s good that the public is denied access with a fence around. The monument is stitched with stone and will last many years.”

Can the tribute to Schmidt get a heritage tag and be protected by the ASI? Not until it reaches the milestone of a hundred years, said Satyamurthy. The irony is unmissable: how do we keep it safe for 12 years so it can come under the safety umbrella of the ASI?