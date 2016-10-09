He visits Apollo Hospitals to get an update on Jayalalithaa’s health

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Saturday described as humanitarian approach AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Apollo Hospitals to get an update on Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s health on Friday.

On the other hand, he alleged, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken advantage of Ms. Jayalalithaa’s ailment and betrayed Tamil Nadu’s welfare on the Cauvery water issue.

Mr. Vaiko, who visited the Hospital and met its managing director Prathap C. Reddy and Dr. Richard John Beale, the London-based consultant, told The Hindu that the Chief Minister was stable and responding well to the treatment.

“I met Dr Richard and expressed my gratitude on behalf of people of Tamil Nadu for treating the Chief Minister,” he said.

Asked about the visit of Mr. Gandhi, the MDMK leader said though he had come on humanitarian grounds, there was a view that the visit was motivated by long-term political calculations. “But Prime Minister Modi lacks the humanitarianism. Ms. Jayalalithaa attended his swearing-in-cermony (as Gujarat Chief Minister) three times, but he has not bothered to visit her when she is ailing,” he charged. Mr. Vaiko said Mr. Modi and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitely visited her when they needed the AIADMK’s support for the GST Bill. “Now, they have not made a visit. Ms. Jayalalithaa through her consistent efforts secured justice for Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery water dispute. But the Modi government has reversed the situation and people of Tamil Nadu will not forgive them,” he said.

Calls on Governor

Later in the day, Mr. Vaiko met Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao at the Raj Bhavan. He said Mr. Rao was a long-time friend and had visited his residence when the latter was a Union Minister