The Registrar General of the Madras High Court on Wednesday notified the details of vacation sitting for Dasara holidays from October 8 to 16.

According to the notification issued by N. Sathish Kumar, the Registrar General, a Vacation Bench comprising Justices B. Rajendran and N. Authinathan will sit at the Principal seat at Madras on October 14, to dispose of only urgent matters. Similarly, a Vacation Bench of Justices S. Vimala and K. Kalyanasundaram will sit at the Madurai Bench on October 14.

Notice of any application of urgent matters alone shall be presented along with the papers to the Vacation Officers on October 13 before 1.30 p.m both in the Principal seat and Madurai Bench.