Unfinished business on Second Avenue Main Road

It’s more than a month since two-way traffic system was restored on Second Avenue Main Road, but the problem of poor illumination is preventing motorists from enjoying the benefit accruing from this new development to its fullest.

Poorly-lit, motorists and pedestrians find the stretch dangerous.

The one-km-long Second Avenue Main Road in Anna Nagar, which connects Tirumangalam junction with the Anna roundtana, is among stretches in the region where a one-way traffic system was put in place in December 2011 to facilitate Metro Rail work.

As most of the Metro Rail work, including the construction of an underground railway station in the locality, is close to completion, the two-way traffic system was reintroduced in key stretches which include Second Avenue Main Road, Third Avenue Road, Fourth Avenue Main Road, 13th, 15th and 18th Main Roads, in February this year. These roads were re-laid with bitumen by Chennai Metro Rail, but the lack of other basic facilities, including working traffic signals, reflectors, speed breakers with zebra markings, sign boards and LED lights, are proving to be a thorn in the flesh for motorists and pedestrians.

For want of these facilites, more traffic police personnel have been pressed into service on these stretches.

“Motorists take advantage of width of Second Avenue Main Road and drive rashly, putting pedestrians at risk, especially at night,” said S. Bharath, a resident of Anna Nagar.

Second Avenue Main Road has been re-laid with bitumen. It also has a concrete median. However, many old sodium vapour lamps on the stretch are either defunct or emit poor light. At some spots along the stretch, steel poles have been installed on the median by Zone – 8 (Anna Nagar) of Greater Chennai Corporation. But these poles are without lamps.

As a result, most part of Second Avenue Main Road remains dark.

Unlike other stretches, which are street lanes, Second Avenue Main Road connects several big neighbourhoods like ICF, Ayanavaram, Padi, Kolathur, Korattur, Tirumangalam, Nolambur, Mogappair, Ambattur and Annanoor with rest of the city via Poonamallee High (PH) Road at Anna Arch.

According to the traffic police, on an average, more than 8,000 motorists use Second Avenue Main Road every hour.

“Shortage of funds is the reason for the delay in having the old sodium vapour lamps replaced. We also need a nod from our senior Corporation officials to speed up the paper work in providing basic facilities on the stretch,” said a Corporation official.