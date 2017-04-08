Underground Metro all set to roll

Awaiting green light: A trial run on the 8 km stretch was conducted in October last year. File Photo

The first underground stretch of Chennai Metro Rail is likely to be opened by the end of next week, reliable sources said.

As the model code of conduct is in effect for the byelection in the R.K. Nagar constituency, it is not clear if Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has sought an exemption from the Election Commission to inaugurate the stretch.

CMRS inspection

The underground stretch from Thirumangalam to Nehru Park, a distance of about 8 km, first needs a mandatory safety clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety.

The inspection is likely to happen in a few days, official sources said. Soon after they get the certification from CMRS, the stretch can be thrown open, subject to approval from the State for the inauguration. The stretch has received safety clearances from various other agencies in the past few weeks.

The construction of this stretch has been on since 2012, when the first tunnel boring machine (TBM) was deployed underneath Nehru Park.

Over the last five years, tunnelling, laying of tracks and the construction of stations were completed on this stretch.

The first service of Chennai Metro Rail — an elevated stretch from Koyambedu to Alandur — was opened in June 2015. Seven months ago, the second one from Little Mount to Chennai airport, also an elevated stretch, became operational.

At present, the fares of Chennai Metro Rail range from ₹ 10-50 for general passengers. If the underground stretch is opened, the maximum fare is likely to go up to ₹ 60.