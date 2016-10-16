A Ukrainian sailor, who was admitted to the Government Hospital in Royapettah over a month ago following his arrest on firearms charges, is due to be discharged from the hospital in order to obtain treatment at a private hospital.

Refused treatment

On his admission to the government hospital, Budnik Valentine (60) was diagnosed with prostrate cancer and was offered surgery.

“However, he refused and said he wanted treatment at a private hospital. Following a court order, we are sending him back to Puzhal jail and he will then get treated privately,” a hospital official said.

Budnik Valentine will be transferred to a private hospital to get treatment for prostate cancer