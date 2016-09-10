The company, which launched UberPool on Thursday, plans to expand operations in uncovered areas

Following Ola, its competitor in the taxi aggregation business Uber has jumped onto the ridesharing bandwagon in the city.

Making a soft launch of the ridesharing option called UberPool on Thursday, Uber top brass revealed that the company had big plans for expanding the taxi operations in uncovered areas of the city.

Bhavik Rathod, General Manager, Uber, talking about the business plans for the city, said the launch of UberPool was set in motion by the successful expansion of Uber service on GST Road till Mahindra World City and the exponential growth of Uber users during the past one year.

Explaining the popularity of ridesharing of UberPool, which is already available in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata and Hyderabad, he said Uber users opt for more than 25 per cent of trips in Bangalore and Delhi and in the newly launched remaining cities it is 20 per cent. He said the UberPool option is bound to be a win-win option for both commuters and driver-partners wherein the commuters would be charged half of the price of the regular trip charges, it would help the driver-partners in efficient occupancy of seats and trips.

Mr. Rathod said ridesharing is organised with a lot of data and algorithms that go in to match the riders whereby the users are least inconvenienced in travel time but get the maximum price benefit.

He added the company had seen an unprecedented growth during the past one year which would reflect in further expansion of uncovered areas in the coming months.

He also said the signing of Memorandum of Understanding with the State Government during the Global Investors Meet (GIM) of creating higher earning potential for driver-partners more people are coming into the Uber platform for it provides flexibility, higher earning and lesser idle time.