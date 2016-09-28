The Chennai City Police have detained a person involved in stealing two wheelers and selling them after tampering the registration documents on a web-based classified ads site.

A senior official of the City Police said a special team of police officers was formed to crack vehicles theft in the city. As per the tip off, these stolen vehicles were being sold on a classified ads portal. The special team grew suspicious after verifying the records of these second-hand vehicles posted online. When verified with the records of the Registration Certificate available with the Transport department it was found that all the that were vehicles advertised matched with the ones that were stolen from various parts of the city. 23 vehicles were recovered.