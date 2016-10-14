Two persons were killed in the aftermath of a blast at a chemical company in SIDCO Industrial Estate, Ambattur, in the early hours of Thursday. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Inspector Karnan of the Ambattur police station said the accident occurred at the company, Suraa Silicates, when three workers were inside.

Following a malfunction in the tubes, potassium silicate spilled over the workers.

The workers were rushed to the Kilpauk Government Hospital, where Ranjit Kumar (26) of Odisha and Murugavel (26) of Avadi succumbed to burn injuries, while Vedhamurthy continues to be under treatment.

Two held

The police conducted a probe and arrested H. Laxmana Rao (67), the owner of the plant, and Ramesh (46), the production manager, on charges of causing death due to negligence.