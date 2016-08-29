Two students drowned in a well on the outskirts of Kancheepuram on Sunday after a group of four friends reportedly went for a swim.
According to police sources, Dayanidhi, a college student, and Jagan, in Plus Two, visited Kuruvimalai along with two friends on Sunday. They reportedly drowned in a well in the area at 7 p.m. on Sunday. The diseased are residents of Teachers Nagar in Orikkai.
