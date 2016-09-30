One of Metrowater’s projects involves a tertiary treatment and reverse osmosis plant in Kodungaiyur . Picture used for representational purposes only

Expert panel finds proposals lacking documents

The Expert Advisory Committee (EAC) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has asked the State Coastal Zone Management Authority (SCZMA) to examine in detail two proposals of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), according to the Minutes of the 162nd meeting of the EAC.

The CMWSSB had submitted two proposals to the Ministry for clearance – a 45 MLD capacity Tertiary Treatment and Reverse Osmosis (TTRO) plant at Kodungaiyur for discharge of reject (residue after treatment of water) into the Buckhingam Canal, and a line conveying treated sewage to the canal from the proposed 6-MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Navalur.

The Kodungaiyur project, in addition to the construction of the plant, also involves the laying of a conveying main along the canal.

The second project involves laying of a main line conveying treated sewage to the creek of Buckingham Canal for the discharge of the sewage from the proposed construction of the STP at Navalur.

The EAC found that the CMWSSB was required to submit certain documents for both the proposals including the no-objection certificate from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to the SCZMA.

“There being no such documents or certification available on record, the Committee decided to refer the matter to the SCZMA for reconsideration,” the EAC said. Also, since the project proposal involved discharge of rejects into the canal, it has to be examined as per the National Water Policy, 2012, the Committee said.

The EAC also noted that Metrowater had to obtain a ‘consent to establish’ for the projects under the Water Act, 1974.

“The EAC was not convinced with the formulation of the proposal and asked the project proponent for its restructuring. The Committee also desired that the SCZMA may examine the proposal in its entirety after examining all the required documents,” the minutes said