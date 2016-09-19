Two labourers were electrocuted while they were engaged in road digging work to lay a new sewer line in Palavakkam, on Sunday.

According to police, Parthiban (45) and Manohar (50) of Maniammai Street in Canal Bank road, Palavakkam, were working to provide a sewer connection when they accidentally came in contact with a live underground power cable.

Both were killed instantaneously and their bodies were taken to Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Neelankarai police have filed a case and are investigating.