A lorry coming from Vyasarpadi to Mint fell on the Cooum river after it crashed into the parapet wall of the Basin Bridge in north Chennai in the wee hours of Monday.

The driver and another person were killed on the spot.

According to initial reports, the lorry bearing Andhra Pradesh registration number, rammed the platform and subsequently hit the parapet wall of the bridge. Police and Fire Service personnel are carrying out the rescue works at the accident spot.

Washermenpet Police is investigating the case.