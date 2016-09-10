Lucky escape:The car that rammed the median and a lamp post on East Coast Road in Kottivakkam on Friday.— Photo: M. Karunakaran

Two persons, including the driver were injured when the latter lost control of the vehicle and rammed a lamp post on East Coast Road near Kottivakkam in the early hours on Friday.

Police said that four persons, including two women were travelling in the car and were heading to Akkarai. When they neared a petrol bunk in Kottivakkam at 4.45 am., Nithish, the driver rammed a lamp post on the median causing it to fall on the car. The engine and bonnet were heavily damaged. Since the car was fitted with air bags, the passengers escaped with minor injuries.

Passersby rushed to their rescue and also alerted the police. Adyar Traffic Investigation Police held inquiries.

Police registered a case against the driver of the vehicle for offences under Section 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and Section 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

