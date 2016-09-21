The Mylapore police arrested two persons who are believed to have robbed a house on Kalvivaara Street, Mylapore, on Saturday. The police recovered 10 sovereigns of jewellery and one kilo of silver articles from the accused.

A senior officer said that an autorickshaw sped past police personnel who were conducting a routine vehicle check near Kapaleeswarar Temple on East Mada Street on Monday. The policemen pursued and stopped the vehicle. While two persons in the autorickshaw were detained, one person escaped. On inspection, the police officials found two knives and a metal pipe kept hidden in the auto.

Further interrogation of the duo — identified as P. Bala and V. Rajkumar — both residents of Mylapore, revealed they were involved in the theft of gold and silver jewellery from the house of N. Krishna.