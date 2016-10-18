The Central Crime Branch on Monday arrested a couple who tried buying a property in Chitlapakkam using fake demand drafts.

According to the police, Nelson Mohanraj (53) of Chitlapakkam lodged a complaint with the City Police Commissionerate on February 23. In it, he said that he entered into a joint agreement with a builder to develop an empty plot measuring 3,946 square feet into an apartment complex. As the builder did not have adequate funds, he stopped the construction.

Chintadripet residents S. Sampathkumar (49) and Maheswari (47) appraoched them saying they knew a financier who was willing to buy the property for Rs. 85 lakh. Mr. Mohanraj agreed to sell the property. On receipt of two demand drafts of HDFC for a total of Rs. 85 lakh, Mr. Mohanraj executed a sale deed in favour of Sampathkumar’s wife Maheswari.

When Mr. Mohanraj produced those demand drafts at the bank, the staff informed him that they were fake. He then lodged the complaint.

After investigation, a police team caught arrested S. Sampathkumar and Maheswari and lodged in Central Prison, Puzhal.