Police registered a case against two youths after they allegedly created nuisance during a funeral procession.

On Tuesday evening, the youth, were proceeding to the Moolakothalam burial ground with the body of one Meenakshi from Pulianthope.

Police said that the two men allegedly blocked traffic and caused nuisance to the public during the funeral procession. When police personnel asked them to move fast, they reportedly jeered at them and tried to run away.

The Washermenpet police gave the duo a chase and arrested them on the charges of causing publics nuisance. The two men were released later.