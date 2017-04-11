Two days after cave-in, crack develops on Anna Salai

Crack developed on Anna Salai at the same spot where the road caved in on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Sunitha Sekar

Two days after a portion of Anna Salai caved-in, a crack was reported in the same spot on Tuesday.

"There has been a crack for 10 metres in Anna Salai near the same spot. This is from the impact of Sunday's incident," CMRL officials told The Hindu.

Chennai Metro Rail’s underground work caused the road to cave in on Anna Salai near the Gemini Flyover on Sunday. Vehicular traffic was diverted and the portion was filled in and restored on Monday.

The portion has been blocked now and repair works are under way. Vehicles are being regulated in the affected area and hence traffic movement is slow.

"The engineers are performing drilling now to inspect the site," CMRL officials said suspecting that settlements could be the reason behind the crack..