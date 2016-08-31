G. Dilip Kumar (6) and S. Priyadarshini (8) from Kaverirajapuram in Tiruvallur district, who had dengue, were discharged after treatment from the Institute of Child Health, Egmore, on Monday. Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar and Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, along with Director of Medical Education R. Vimala and other health officials, visited them at the hospital.

The Minister said: “The children, who were admitted on August 18 and 19, had been put on ventilator and treated at the IMCU. “The children recovered. We want to stress that not all fevers are dengue and that even if it is dengue, there is no need for people to panic. All the necessary facilities to treat the illness are readily available,” he said. Since August 1, a total of 63 cases of fever had been recorded at the hospital, of which 49 patients have been discharged and 14 are remaining, said ICH director D. Saminathan.

Since January, Tamil Nadu has seen just over 1,200 dengue cases and five deaths

All 32 district collectors across the State are conducting fever surveillances, reviews every week