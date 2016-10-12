: The Chennai City Police on Tuesday arrested two youth for allegedly sharing false information on social media platforms about the health condition of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

The Cyber Wing of the Central Crime Branch has also written to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to block the controversial content on their pages.

“We have also engaged and sought the assistance of experts to trace the perpetrators of crime. We have also requested the legal team of Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to block controversial content and remove any such content from their sites. Youtube has blocked such content and we are waiting for others to respond,” said a senior official.

Senior officers of the Cyber Wing said: “So far, 43 cases have been registered against people for posting malicious and false content about the health condition of the Chief Minister on the social media. The special teams were constituted to investigate and to identify those who had posted such false and malicious content .”

Earlier, AIADMK IT Wing State Secretary G. Ramachandran had complained that a malicious post was found on the page of a person with the Facebook account ‘Satiz Sharma’ and investigation revealed that it belonged to K. Sathish Kumar (29) of Devanangkurichi in Namakkal district.

P. Madasamy of Pandiyan Nagar, Madurai was also arrested on similar charges.