Two persons in Madhavaram were arrested in a robbery case on Saturday night.

The Madhavam Milk Colony Police arrested M. Vijaykumar (20) and S. Salim Ahmed (20), both residents of Kodungaiyur, for allegedly robbing R. Paul Jayakumar of his cellphone.

A police official said that Mr. Jayakumar, a resident of Madhavaram who works as a contract labourer in the Madhavaram milk factory, was waiting outside the main gate on Saturday night, when two people on a two-wheeler approached him, requesting him to lend his mobile phone to make an urgent call.

When Mr. Jayakumar handed it over, the duo sped away.

Shocked over the incident, Mr. Jayakumar immediately approached the Madhavaram milk colony police station and registered a complaint. The police then apprehended the two accused.