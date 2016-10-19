Two men in the guise of priests attempted to rob a woman in Perungalathur on Tuesday. However, they were caught by her neighbours.

S. Kaliswari (33), a resident of Sivashanmugham Street in Old Perungalathur, was alone at home when Selvakumar and Ramesh, both from Vellore district, visited her and convinced her that there were bad omens in the house that they needed to be driven away.

When she allowed them in, they attempted to rob her. She immediately raised an alarm and the neighbours rushed to her rescue.

The thieves were handed over to the Peerkankaranai Police. Investigation revealed that they were repeat offenders who preyed on women who were alone at home. — Staff Reporter