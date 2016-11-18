Topic includes prevention of child sexual abuse

Tulir — Centre for the Prevention and Healing of Child Sexual Abuse — in its continuing workshop series ‘Connecting the Dots’, is holding a workshop from November 28 to 30 on the theme ‘Safe Schools: Supporting schools address child sexual abuse, holistically’.

The lead facilitator will be Lois J Engelbrecht, who has helped create systems of prevention and response to sexual abuse of children in countries such as the Philippines, Malaysia and India.

Please contacttulircphcsa@yahoo.co.inor call 26618026 (10 am - 6 pm, Monday – Friday) for further details.