: The management of SVS College of Yoga and Naturopathy in Villupuram has moved the Madras High Court seeking to transfer the investigation into the suspicious death of three of its students to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Admitting the plea, Justice P.N. Prakash ordered two weeks’ notice to the Additional Superintendent of Police, CB-CID, Villupuram who is currently probing the case.

On January 23, the bodies of the three girl students of the college – Saranya, Monisha and Priyanka – were found in a well near the college. Based on a complaint from Elumalai, the father of Saranya, the police registered an FIR under sections 420, 384 and 306 read with section 4(b) of the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Women Harassment Act, on January 30. Subsequently, the case was transferred to the file of Additional Superintendent of Police, CB-CID, Villupuram. The college correspondent and others were arrested. Alleging that the girls might have been murdered and their bodies thrown into the well by some people who were inimical towards the college management, the petitioner sought a CBI probe on the grounds that the present probe was not proceeding in the right direction.