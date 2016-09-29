getting sorted:The vehicles going to the domestic terminal will enter through the centre ramp and exit from the left, while those heading to the international terminal will enter from the right and exit from the ramp. —Photo: M. Vedhan

Trials have started for a new traffic plan at the Chennai airport that will significantly improve vehicle movements when implemented. This new plan, which involves putting to use the newly constructed centre ramp, is likely to be open in two months.

In this plan, the vehicles going to the departure hall of the domestic terminal will enter through the centre ramp and exit left and those heading to the international terminal will enter from the right and exit from the ramp.

More time needed

Airport Director Deepak Shastri said, “We need some more time because toll booths and other related infrastructure have to be installed. We carried out trial runs, in coordination with the traffic police, for a few times. We want to implement the new plan at the earliest.” At present, passengers complain there exists congestion inside the airport premises during peak hours. Vehicles have to enter and exit the airport premises within 10 minutes; otherwise, they may end up paying parking charges.

This had infuriated passengers as they could not leave the airport on time owing to the congestion.

If the centre ramp is opened, then it may ease congestion to a great extent.

Sudhakar Reddy of Air Passengers Association of India said that unless this plan is implemented at the earliest, passengers will find it very difficult.

