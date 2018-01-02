Trial soon for a new signal on OMR

more-in

The traffic police will shortly conduct a trial for a new traffic signal on Rajiv Gandhi Salai opposite the Indira Nagar bridge. This will ease traffic at the Tidel Park signal and the Thiruvanmiyur junction, which often gets clogged due to heavy flow of vehicles moving to Lattice Bridge Road and Adyar.

A new opening for a length of 10 m has been made on the median and the traffic police will conduct a trial this week at the point after making due announcements and installing cautionary boards. “We are working on it,” A. Arun, Additional Commissioner (traffic) said.

At present, motorists proceeding from Tidel Park either take a left turn or a ‘U’ turn at Madhya Kailash. A right turn is not allowed. Instead, those wanting to head towards Adyar would have to take a ‘U’ turn at IIT Madras junction on Sardar Patel Road.

“If this opening works, then vehicles proceeding to Indira Nagar, Besant Nagar and Adyar can take a right there instead of at Tidel Park. This is a welcome move. The traffic police must undertake similar studies along OMR and perhaps suggest an opening between Kannagi Nagar junction and Thoraipakkam Jain College and also between Kandanchavadi and SRP Tools,” said B. Kannan, a resident of Thoraipakkam.

Residents not so happy

However, residents of Kanagam said that they were not very happy with the opening in its present location and that it must be moved further by about 50 m. “We have to go to IIT Madras signal to reach Adyar, which is very inconvenient,” said a resident.

Residents of Kanagam have been protesting against the one-way traffic on the service lane from Ramanuja IT Park to Tidel Park.