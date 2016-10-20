After the recent fatal accident involving a water tanker at Guindy, Chennai Metrowater plans to hold training programmes for lorry drivers with the support of the Institute of Road Transport.

Over 500 lorries ply nearly 4,000 trips to provide street supply and on specific requests from residents.

The water agency has started organising awareness camps for lorry drivers at area offices along with the traffic police.

Lorry drivers, cleaners and vehicle owners are advised about road safety measures and traffic regulations in these sessions.

According to a press release, measures are being taken to fix speed governors in the vehicles that are hired for water supply. During a meeting with the Metrowater Tankers Contractors Association held a few days ago, officials were instructed to check on drunk driving.

If the drivers were found to be driving while drunk, work orders would be cancelled and action initiated against the drivers, the owners were told.

Surprise checks

Field officials were also instructed to check if lorry cleaners operated trips and increase surprise checks at water filling points. Drivers were also asked to avoid incessant honking.

Vehicles owners were also advised by officials to visit filling points regularly to monitor the drivers, as well as the maintenance of the vehicles.