Traffic signal on the blink at S. Kolathur junction

Crossing the intersection of Dr Ambedkar Road, Pallavaram – Thoraipakkam 200-Feet Radial Road and Viduthalai Nagar First Main Road in S. Kolathur is difficult as the traffic signal there has been on the blink for a year. Motorists request the Chennai Traffic Police to repair the signals at the earliest.

“During rush-hour, motorists are stranded at the junction,” says Vinod, a motorist.

Motorists coming from Viduthalai Nagar First Main Road do not slow down at the intersection and try to enter Dr Ambedkar Road and Pallavaram – Thoraipakkam 200 Feet Radial Road.

It is the same with motorists coming from Dr Ambedkar Nagar. As a result, motorists plying on the Radial Road often have to slam on their sudden brakes. To avoid a collision, a section of vehicle users zig-zag to the dismay of other road users. Moreover, a pedestrian-crossing is not in place.

“Motorists coming from Dr Ambedkar Road, take a free right-turn towards Pallavaram Radial Road. Similarly, those coming from Thoraipakkam, take a free u-turn towards Pallikaranai,” says S. Kannan, a pedestrian. The same scenario prevails at the intersection of Vinayagapuram Seventh Main Road, Sunnambu Kolathur and Pallavaram Thoraipakkam 200-Feet Radial Road. Vehicles coming from Vinayagapuram Seventh Main Road and Radial Road do not stop at the intersection. G Ashok, a motorist, says, “ Of late, crossing the two intersections has become quite difficult. As there is heavy flow of traffic on this stretch, steps must be taken at the earliest to set right the traffic signals.”

A senior traffic policeman says , “ Lack of funds has delayed the servicing of the signals.”