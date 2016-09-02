A woman traffic constable was reportedly injured on Wednesday when a motorcycle hit her.
She was regulating traffic for the Chief Minister’s convoy on Kamarajar Salai.
According to the police, Devi (25) was standing with a baton in the middle of the road near Vivekanandar Illam. Praveen (19), a student of an engineering college, who was passing by on his bike, applied the brake suddenly, and the vehicle slightly grazed her. An official said she had sustained minor injuries and was treated as an outpatient at the Government Royapettah Hospital. The official added that she had decided not to file a complaint. The case was then closed. — Staff Reporter