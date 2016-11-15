Many traders who supply vegetables in the city opt to pay by cheque or seek time for full payment as they do not sufficient cash in lower denomination.

Lorry owners complain that they are severely affected as they are forced to accept at least partial payment in higher denomination currency notes in the Koyambedu market. Traders, otherwise, sought time to pay later in lower denomination currency.

Part payment

M.Srinivasan, a wedding contractor in Mylapore said “We pay the amount in cheque to the wholesalers or give a few Rs.500, Rs.1,000 notes as part of the payment of produce that we procure. But, we cannot use the same method of payment for vehicles that transport goods. We use the lower denomination notes in our cash reserve to pay at least half the freight charges and seek time for the remaining amount.”

With the gradual increase in withdrawal limit in the banks, traders hope that the cash transactions will improve and repay credit to transporters.

Lorry owners complain they are forced to accept some payment in higher denominations