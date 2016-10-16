A large haul of tobacco products that were hidden in two places in Seven Wells and Mannady was seized by the police and four persons arrested in connection with the illegal possession of the banned substances.

Following a tip-off, Seven Wells police raided the home of Jawana Ram (27) in Sowcarpet and seized paan masala, mava and hans.

Similarly, Esplanade Police raided a beeda shop on Broadway High Road and found tobacco products stashed inside.

The police arrested Chotu (25), Inderdev Pundit (21) and Vijay Yadav of Jharkand and seized the tobacco products from them. Police said they were residents of Davidson Street.