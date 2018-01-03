TNSCB houses elude Tondiarpet residents

more-in

It has been nearly three years since nearly 460 families have been waiting to move into their reconstructed houses at the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) tenements in Tondiarpet. However, their houses are now being used by anti-social elements to drink and make merry.

In 2015, the families were evicted from their dilapidated houses at the TNSCB tenements in Seeniamman Koil Street, Tondiarpet. They were promised that the newly built houses will be handed over to them within a year. “But the building is not yet fully completed. According to officials water, drainage and electricity connection are yet to be provided,” said R. Boopalan, who is yet to receive the house.

Now, the residents are staying in different parts of north Chennai, paying rents ranging between ₹4,000 and ₹8,000. “Every time we contact the TNSCB officials, they promise that the houses will be handed over in six months,” he added.

Residents claim that there is no security in the quarters and random people enter the quarters at night. When contacted, senior TNSCB officials said that the work was expected to be completed soon.