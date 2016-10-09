Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) would hold a one-day fast on October 15 in Tiruchi on the Cauvery issue against the BJP-led Union government.

In a statement, TNCC president Su. Thirunavukkarasar said the BJP government has “betrayed” the interests of Tamil Nadu and its farmers.

He also said the stand of the Union government that the Supreme Court does not have jurisdiction to direct it to constitute the Cauvery Management Board was shocking.

Parliament nod

Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said Centre has the authority to constitute Cauvery Management Board and there is no need for Parliament approval, citing the provisions in the amended Interstate Water Disputes Act. “This is like rubbing salt to the wound. The BJP-led government at the Centre has taken a stand against Tamil Nadu to gain political mileage (in Karnataka). This is a big injustice committed against Tamil Nadu,” he said.