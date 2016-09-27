TNCC president Su. Thirunavukkarasar on Monday released a list of observers for the local body elections for all the 61 party districts. He also rehabilitated seven district presidents who were removed by his predecessor E.V.K.S. Elangovan.

Addressing journalists at Sathyamurthy Bhavan, Mr.Thirunavukkarasar announced the removal of leaders who were made-in-charge of seven party districts by Mr. Elangovan in the place of district presidents as they were not recognised by the party high command in Delhi. Mr. Elangovan had removed the district presidents following complaints against them by Congress candidates who lost in the last Assembly elections.

“The district presidents have been reappointed as per the direction of AICC president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi. Royapuram Mano, who resigned his president post in the wake of his defeat in the Assembly polls, has been made in-charge of North-Chennai district party unit,” Mr.Thirunavukkarasar said.

Similarly, former MLA Vishnu Prasad, who was expelled by Mr. Elangovan, has also been rehabilitated.

Mr. Thirunavukkarasar appointed Karthikeyan as the Maduri city unit in-charge and Jesu Durairaja as Krishnagiri district in-charge.

“I do not know the allegations against the district presidents who were removed. But, the high-command has not approved of the appointment of leaders as in-charge of district units. If the party candidates are affected by the district presidents, they can submit a representation to me,” he said.

Mr. Thirunavukkarasar, who had accommodated leaders from all factions of the Congress, including the supporters of Mr. Elangovan in the election committee, said the panel would accept nominations from aspiring candidates.