A section of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) leaders is worried over the high command’s indifference towards the State. Besides, those deputed by the central leadership have not been effective in quelling intra-party feuds.

For instance, AICC secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu G. Chenna Reddy has not been successful in persuading State Youth Congress president Vijay Ilanchezhian to withdraw his police complaint against former TNCC president E.V.K.S. Elangovan.

“We are not able to understand why the high command is silent. We are not able to reach Mukul Wasnik, AICC general secretary, in-charge-of party affairs in the State. He is not even taking our phone calls,” alleged a former MP. This is in contrast to the BJP where its general secretary Muralidhar Rao has been making frequent visits to the State.

“Tamil Nadu is an ideal State for the Congress to build a strong alliance. It can win a substantial number of seats if a strong front is formed. The minorities and Dalits account for 40 per cent of the total votes and the Congress can easily mobilise them, taking advantage of the insecure feeling of these communities under the BJP rule,” said another senior leader.

Though Congress leaders are divided on the question of forming an alliance, a section of leaders said as an alliance with the AIADMK was out of question, the Congress today had to bank on the DMK. But the TNCC has remained headless since Mr Elangovan’s resignation.

“There is nothing wrong in appointing a TNCC chief who has leanings towards a party. Though late G.K. Moopanar was instrumental in Congress on its own winning 26 seats in the 1989 Assembly elections, the high command did not hesitate to replace him with Vazhapadi Ramamurthy in 1991 since it wanted a leader who could move closely with the AIADMK leadership,” recalled a former TNCC president.

Normally, when a TNCC president is removed he would be asked to officiate in the post till a successor is appointed. But in the case Mr Elangovan, he was informed over phone by Mr. Wasnik that his resignation had been accepted.

“He immediately relinquished his responsibilities and it resulted in a situation where employees of Sathyamurthy Bhavan and Kamaraj Arangam were not paid their salary. Mr Elangovan came forward to pay them from his pocket,” claimed a senior leader.

Six names shortlisted

Party sources said six names for the post of TNCC president had been sent to AICC president Ms Sonia Gandhi. But the high command reportedly wants to wait for some time hoping that the judgment in the disproportionate wealth case against Chief Minister Jayalalithaa would be delivered by the Supreme Court soon.

“The high command feels the outcome of the judgment could alter the political situation and accordingly a person could be appointed to head the TNCC,” the former MP said.

State unit of Cong. remains headless for over 2 months after Elangovan resigned as president