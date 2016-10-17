TNCC president Su. Thirunavukkarasar called on DMDK chief Vijayakant at his party office in Chennai on Sunday.

We discussed many issues, including the current political situation, says Thirunavukkarasar

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Su. Thirunavukkarasar on Sunday met Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) leader Vijaykant at the latter’s party headquarters at Koyambedu here.

‘A friendly visit’

“It is a friendly visit and we discussed many issues including the current political situation,” Mr. Thirunavukkarasar told reporters after the meeting.

Incidentally, the TNCC is an ally of the DMK, which is opposed to the DMDK.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar issued a statement confirming the Congress party’s participation in the rail roko protest organised by various farmers’ association on October 17 and 18 demanding the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee.

“We should participate in large numbers to express our protest to the BJP government’s betrayal against Tamil Nadu. It is favouring Karnataka with ulterior political motives,” Mr. Thirunavukkarasar alleged.

