The Tamil Nadu government will procure and distribute over 5 lakh laptops for the academic year 2016-17, State Information Technology Minister M Manikandan said speaking at the valedictory session of CII Connect.

“The Tamil Nadu government is committed to its goal of making TN the most attractive investment destination in the country, our government will continue its effort for further improving ease of doing business in the state and creating an even more conducive environment for attraction new investment,” he said.

The Minister highlighted free laptop scheme and Arasu e-sevai centres as key initiatives of the government.

He said the scheme was launched by Chief Minister Jayalaithaa on September 15, 2011, and about 32.35 lakh laptops have been produced and supplied.

“Arasu e-sevai centres have been envisioned as the front-end delivery channel for the State government, private and other services to citizens. The idea is to develop a platform that can enable government private and other organisations to integrate their commercial services at single point for the benefit of citizens through a combination of IT and non-IT services,” Mr. Manikandan said.

Govt. plans high speed optical fibre network enabling broadband connectivity at a grass-root level