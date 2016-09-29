With the Supreme Court directing government of Karnataka to release 6,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for three days until Friday, PMK founder S. Ramadoss reiterated that the Tamil Nadu government must not make any concession that would undermine its rights on the Cauvery.

In a statement on Wednesday, Dr. Ramadoss said that the talks between the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka would only set the Cauvery issue 25 years back in time.

‘Take part in talks’

However, Tamil Nadu should take part in the talks as the Supreme Court had insisted on it.

“The SC judges have underlined that they have asked the executive head of the respective States to talk not because they have no powers to insist that the States have a duty to conform to the Supreme Court verdict but to give an opportunity for the States to settle their difference of opinion. The judges seem to have understood the rationale and legal right of Tamil Nadu in this issue and how the government of Karnataka has behaved in comparison,” Dr. Ramadoss said.

The Cauvery Water Management Board must be formed by October 20 and Karnataka must release 6,000 cusecs of water until Friday, Dr. Ramadoss said. “Tamil Nadu must point out that four dams across the Cauvery hold 10,879 cusecs of water and the level has increased by 5 tmc.

“We must insist on getting the water that belongs to us,” he said, adding that Tamil Nadu should not let go its rights.