A day after the footage of an engineering student of Tamil Nadu being thrashed by angry men in Bengaluru over the Cauvery issue went viral triggering instant protests and condemnation, the Tamil Nadu police brought social media websites and message sharing platforms under scrutiny to prevent spread of hate messages.

Chennai Police Commissioner S. George said a special team of the Cyber Cell was instructed to monitor the social media and identify miscreants spreading hatred or false propaganda that could incite violence.

“We will constantly monitor posts and comments in the social media and identify users trying to fan passions and trigger violence by spreading false information. I want to make an appeal to the people not to be influenced or carried away by unconfirmed reports and desist from indulging in such unlawful activities,” he said.

‘False information’

Mr. George said it had come to notice in the last two days that some “miscreants” were attempting to promote enmity and hatred with an intention to incite violence by posting false information about incidents in Karnataka over the Cauvery issue in the social media. “Such acts are considered as serious offences under penal laws and the offenders will be prosecuted accordingly. Stringent legal action has already been initiated against the miscreants who committed such acts,” he said.

Visuals of a youth being roughed up for posting a comment in Facebook about film actors joining the Cauvery issue evoked sharp criticism from political parties and others in Tamil Nadu. While television channels aired the footage all through the day on Monday, more such attacks were reported in Karnataka on Tuesday too.

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police T.K. Rajendran said spreading contentious information with an intention to provoke the sentiments of the people would not be tolerated.

Police were keeping tabs on the social media and firm action would be taken against those attempting to sensationalise any issue to incite hatred or violence.

Mr. Rajendran said adequate security arrangements were in place along the border and vulnerable places. Police pickets were posted at all major establishments, including banks, owned by Karnataka or its people. Asked about the apprehension of people who owned vehicles with Karnataka registration numbers, the DGP said there need not be any fear as steps had been taken to protect them.