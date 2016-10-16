It is against multi-cultural character of India, says MMK leader

A group of 22 Tamil Muslim organisations and political parties under the aegis of the ‘Federation of Muslim Organisations and Political Organisations in Tamil Nadu’ threw their weight behind the All India Personal Law Board on Friday as they affirmed their opposition to the Centre’s efforts to explore the possibility of framing a uniform civil code.

Addressing reporters here, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president Prof. M.H. Jawahirullah said, a uniform civil code would be against the multi-cultural character of India. “Attempting to enforce a uniform code across India, which is a multi-cultural and a diverse country, limits the cultural and religious rights of people protected by the Indian Constitution. “We will conduct a signature campaign against the uniform civil code and support the All India Muslim Personal Law Board,” he said. The campaign will seek to get signatures from Muslims from across Tamil Nadu. He pointed out that the civil and criminal laws differed even among the States and asked why the Muslim law alone was being discussed.

“Even laws in States across the United States of America differ according to the cultures. It is the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s dream to implement to uniform civil code. The Modi government is trying to divert attention from its failures by raking up this issue,” he alleged.

Asked how grievances in the Muslim community, especially among women, pertaining to divorce and polygamy were being addressed, he said it could be done only in consultation with Islamic scholars.

“It is being perceived as though only Muslim men can declare divorce. Even Muslim women can give divorce. Nothing stops Muslim women from seeking redressal through ‘Dowry Prohibition Act’ and ‘Protection Of Women from Domestic Violence Act’,” he said.