It is against multi-cultural characterof India, says MMK leader

A group of 22 Tamil Muslim organisations and political parties under the aegis of the ‘Federation of Muslim Organisations and Political Organisations in Tamil Nadu’ threw their weight behind the All India Personal Law Board on Friday as they affirmed their opposition to the Centre’s efforts to explore the possibility of framing a uniform civil code.

Addressing reporters here, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president Prof. M.H. Jawahirullah said, “We will conduct a signature campaign against the uniform civil code and support the All India Muslim Personal Law Board,” he said. He pointed out that the civil and criminal laws differed even among the States and asked why the Muslim law alone was being discussed.

Asked how grievances in the Muslim community, especially among women, pertaining to divorce and polygamy were being addressed, he said it could be done only in consultation with Islamic scholars. “It is being perceived as though only Muslim men can declare divorce. Even Muslim women can give divorce. Nothing stops Muslim women from seeking redressal through ‘Dowry Prohibition Act’ and ‘Protection Of Women from Domestic Violence Act’,” he said.