TN’s revised stand on UDAY, Food Act surprises political observers

: With the AIADMK government deciding to fall in line on the implementation of two Central schemes – Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY) and the National Food Security Act (NFSA) – that too within a gap of 10 days despite its long-standing reservations on both, political circles are agog with rumours that the ruling party is softening its stand towards the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Some sections are also hinting that the Centre’s response to the State’s pressing needs has been indifferent following the hospitalisation of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and it could be using her absence from work to force the State to come on board on some of its major initiatives.

Politically, while the AIADMK is denying any dilution in its policy, the State BJP is looking at Tamil Nadu’s revised stand as a positive development.

However, the DMK is alleging that there is lack of administrative leadership in the State.

“There is no question of the AIADMK government softening its stand on any of these issues. As for the UDAY scheme, Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had pointed out six issues in its implementation and the Centre has made some changes. As for the NFSA, we didn’t have a choice. But, we have not changed our position on any of the issues. In fact, it is the Centre which has bent backwards to accommodate our interests by relaxing some of its parameters,” contends AIADMK spokesperson and School Education Minister ‘Ma Foi’ K. Pandiarajan.

He says even on the GST Bill, the AIADMK was the only party in the country to have staged a walkout during the voting in Parliament, and currently, 10 States are supporting the stand of Tamil Nadu.

However, DMK spokesperson T.K.S. Elangovan charged that agreeing to the implementation of the NFSA along with the existing universal PDS would impose a heavy cost on the State government. “There is no planning in their approach and there is a lack of leadership in the State. It is possible that the Centre is also making use of the situation. We have seen the BJP doing that in Arunachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand,” he alleged.

Senior BJP leader L. Ganesan said, “I don’t know the reason behind the change of mind of the AIADMK, but am very happy that the benefits will now reach the people of Tamil Nadu.”