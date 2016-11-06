TMC leader G.K. Vasan has alleged that the State machinery has been hit and law and order has deteriorated for more than two months in the State after the hospitalisation of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, he said even after the allocation of portfolios held by the Chief Minister to the Finance Minister, O. Panneerselvam, the performance of the government was not up to the expectation. A classic example was the government not taking a decision on convening an all-party meeting on the Cauvery issue, Mr. Vasan said.