The TMC, which had faced the May general elections in the company of the DMDK-PWF alliance, had parted ways with the Third Front after the poll drubbing.

In a development that rattled the Congress, its breakaway, the Tamil Maanila Congress, on Monday warmed up to the DMK with its leader G.K. Vasan holding a surprise meeting with DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin, triggering speculation of a possible electoral tie-up ahead of the civic polls.

Strangely, soon after the two leaders met, the newly appointed TNCC president Su. Thirunavukkarasar called on DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi and reiterated that the alliance between the two parties – revived during the last Assembly elections – was intact.

The TMC, which had faced the May general elections in the company of the DMDK-PWF alliance, had parted ways with the Third Front after the poll drubbing.

Asked if the TMC was keen on forging ties with the DMK for the local body polls, Mr. Vasan replied, “As the leader of the TMC, if I had met the Opposition leader (Stalin) for a political meeting, everyone knows its meaning.”

The TMC leader added that he would meet Mr. Karunanidhi also in the coming days.

However, making light of the development, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar, said, “The DMK and the Congress were in alliance for the Assembly polls. The alliance continues.”

According to him, he had only made a courtesy call on the DMK president

Asked about the Vasan-Stalin meeting, the TNCC president said he did not want to comment on it.