: Led by its leader G.K. Vasan, the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) will hold a day-long protest in Ariyalur district on Friday to express solidarity with farmers, who have lost their kuruvai crop and are in danger of losing out on samba cultivation as well, a release said.

The TMC reiterated its demand that the Cauvery Management Board be constituted without delay and that representatives of the Tamil Nadu government meet the Prime Minister to raise the State’s concerns.

In a separate statement, Mr. Vasan urged the Cenre to raise the issue of alleged mistreatment of Tamil fishermen at the hands of Sri Lankan Naval personnel with the visiting Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Mr. Vasan pointed out that on Wednesday night, a fishing vessel was sunk off Dhanushkodi allegedly by a Sri Lankan Naval ship, which rammed into it.

The Indian fishermen had alleged that the incident was a deliberate act by the island nation’s navy.

Mr. Vasan urged the Indian government to extract assurances from Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe that Indian fishermen would not be harassed or arrested.